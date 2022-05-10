ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

