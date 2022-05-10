ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

