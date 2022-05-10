ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,113 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,397,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804 over the last 90 days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

DDD opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

