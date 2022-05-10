ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

