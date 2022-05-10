ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

