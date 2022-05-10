ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.