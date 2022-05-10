ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 16,632 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

