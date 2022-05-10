ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $23,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $22,329,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,415,648. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,843.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.