ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,187 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,016,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.