ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,006 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

