ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,204 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

