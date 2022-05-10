ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,583 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $16,626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

