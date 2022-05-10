ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

AGIO stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

