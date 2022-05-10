ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

