ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

