ProShare Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

