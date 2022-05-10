ProShare Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $21,655,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 335,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

