ProShare Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

COLB opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.