ProShare Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

