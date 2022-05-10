ProShare Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

