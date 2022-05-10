ProShare Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.