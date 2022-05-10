ProShare Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AGCO by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $155.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

