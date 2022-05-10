ProShare Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in YETI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in YETI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

