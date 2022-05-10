ProShare Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,582 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.