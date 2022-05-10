ProShare Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

