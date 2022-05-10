ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AtriCure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

