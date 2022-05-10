ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

