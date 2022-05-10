ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $41,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

