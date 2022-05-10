ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $12,419,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after buying an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 142.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 783,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.