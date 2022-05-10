ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISEE stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.