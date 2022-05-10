ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research firms have commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

