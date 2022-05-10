ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 765,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

