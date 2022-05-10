ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.