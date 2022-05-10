ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

