ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 312,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.