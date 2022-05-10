ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $196,738.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,418 shares of company stock valued at $683,348. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

