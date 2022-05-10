ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.