ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,913,141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Microsoft worth $3,289,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 145,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

