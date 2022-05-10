ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,214 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

