ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,939 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

