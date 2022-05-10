ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

