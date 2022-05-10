ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

NYSE EXP opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

