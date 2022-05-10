ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ACA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
