ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.