ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

