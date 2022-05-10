ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

