ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sanmina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 350,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $44.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.