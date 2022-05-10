Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.85. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.