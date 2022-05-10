Raymond James & Associates Buys 26,288 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.33% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

DEA opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.87%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

