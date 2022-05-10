Raymond James & Associates Buys 374 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

