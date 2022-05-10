Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

